Book review: Tiny Imperfections

THIS book makes for excellent light reading. The main protagonist is 39-year-old Josie Bordelon, who finds that her semi-charmed life as the most sought-after Black society beauty of the 1990s is now ancient history.

The former social butterfly is now a mundane director of admissions at San Francisco’s most prestigious private school.

Still hot and single, Josie is more concerned about keeping her teenage daughter Etta from making the same mistakes she did.

As Josie juggles her career (parents are a bigger problem than their kids) and her best friend’s attempts to get Josie back into the dating scene, she makes a few interesting discoveries.