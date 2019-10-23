Book review: Unsolved

IN THIS collaboration between James Patterson and David Ellis, Emmy Dockery is back – though still licking her wounds after having solved the earlier case of a serial killer who try to kill her too.

This time, noticing links in apparent accidental deaths, Emmy is trying to make a case that a new serial killer is on the prowl.

However, her superiors at the FBI refuse to listen and instead want her to keep the investigation where it belongs – on the back burner and during her free time.

For now, Emmy is tasked with helping to solve a case that has captured the headlines – the nighttime bombings by Citizen David, an anonymous activist for the ‘little guy’.

With news on the case leaked to the public through a reporter, all eyes are turned on Emmy as the possible mole.

Emmy’s fiancé, Harrison ‘Books’ Bookman, who is running in a bookstore, is trying to keep her from getting too involved in her pursuit of the killer.

He is also recruited by his former boss in the FBI to find the source of the leak.

As the Citizen David investigation gains momentum, another killer lurks in the shadows – one who has been committing crimes that Emmy has detected.

Calling him ‘Darwin’, Emmy tracks his movements as he seeks to throw everyone off the scent while also monitoring Emmy from afar.

When Emmy finally convinces a fellow FBI superior that there might be something to her off-duty sleuthing, things get heated up.

As the hunt for the FBI mole intensifies and resources are strained, Emmy’s relationship with Harrison is also on the line.

Patterson and Ellis have shown amazing skill in this novel to keep readers’ attention.

While Emmy can be annoying at times, her dedication to her job is not lost on the reader, especially when hunting Darwin.

The authors have used a few subplots to make the overall storyline interesting and it also keeps the reader wondering and guessing the real identity of Darwin.