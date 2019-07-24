Book review: War Doctor: Surgery on the Front Line

BY K.K. Wong

THIS book tells the tale of one man who made it his life’s mission to go where others run away, and in the most dangerous and adverse conditions, does his best to save lives, regardless of his own.

This reads like a best-selling novel or a blockbuster movie, but War Doctor is a true life account of author David Nott.

A general and vascular surgeon with the NHS, David has been in and out of war zones and disaster areas for more than 25 years.

With no proper equipment and resources at hand, he has carried out life-saving operations and field surgery in challenging conditions, such as in Sarajevo during the devastating Bosnian war in 1993, and in clandestine hospitals in the rebel-held eastern Aleppo in war-torn Syria.

From Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Darfur, Congo, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Gaze, to Syria, David has seen fit to put others before himself.

And he has also volunteered in areas blighted by natural disasters, such as the earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal.

David is a man fueled by passion and compassion and he is now widely acknowledged as the most experienced trauma surgeon in the world.

Through his experiences, David realises that what he does is still not enough.

Doctors on the ground need to learn how to deal with the appalling injuries in a war.

With that in mind, a foundation was set up by David and his wife, Elly, in 2015 to train other doctors in the art of saving lives in whatever circumstances.

War Doctor is an extraordinary story about an extraordinary man. His graphic descriptions of some of his surgeries may elicit gasps of horror, and you may bawl alongside him at the helplessness of situations, but you will come away thankful that we have such men in our midst.

Truly inspiring.