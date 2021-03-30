AFTER weeks of anticipation, the fourth instalment to Legendary’s MonsterVerse has finally hit theatres worldwide.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie picks up from its two previous standalone films, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island.

This epic new chapter follows the mighty Kong on his journey to stopping the fearsome Godzilla on his reign of terror.

Along with him is a mysterious young girl, Jia, who warns him of the dangers that are to come.

As he continues to fight for the fate of humanity, the legendary Titan discovers a new mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Alexander Skarsgard, one of the main cast in the movie, is joined by the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

From the beginning of the movie, the director wastes no time in presenting the action aspect of the film.

Viewers are introduced to mystical creatures with a bang, right from the start. The stunning computer visuals and 360º angles does an excellent job in enhancing the quality of the movie, thus enabling the audience to be immersed in the action scenes.

In fact, its glorious moments culminate in the fight scenes. Unlike its prequels, the visual and cinematography in this movie are clear and engaging.

However, if you are looking for emotional moments, Godzilla vs Kong may not be the movie for you.

Although the movie has its moments with Kong and little Jia, the film still lacks an emotional connection among the human characters.

The film could have been improved if there were a bigger investment and involvement of human characters in the backstory.

Nevertheless, it compensated in other aspects, aside from its action scenes. An example would be the comedy and diversity aspect of the film.

We see Brian Tyree Henry’s character Bernie Hayes and Josh Valentine (played by Julian Dennison), lighting things up with their humorous lines. Their humour definitely adds flavour to the storyline.

In regard to diversity, the film did a good job in showcasing the different actors and various regions of the globe. The scenes were a breath of fresh air.

Although the film does not stand out among other action-packed films, Godzilla vs Kong has definitely come a long way since its prequels.

If you are looking for a quick action-packed film, Godzilla vs Kong is the right choice!