Movie review: A Dog’s Journey

BE prepared to weep, as A Dog’s Journey takes you on an emotional (car) ride, and proves the age-old adage that dogs truly are man’s best friends.

This sequel to 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose follows Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad), a good dog which gets reincarnated into several different breeds in order to protect and help his humans find happiness.

Clarity June aka CJ (Kathryn Prescott) is the paternal granddaughter of Hannah (Marg Helgenberger), who is married to Ethan (Dennis Quaid).

As Ethan’s ‘boss dog’, Bailey’s quest in fulfilling his purpose continues with CJ, after her recently-widowed young mum leaves her grandparents’ farm with the toddler.

The movie gets emotional right from the start, when Ethan has to put an ill and suffering Bailey down before the man tearfully asks his faithful companion to protect CJ.

It also demonstrates just how strong and important the genuine bond many of us have with our furry friends.

Watching this movie just made me feel extra glad and thankful to have dogs in the world to pet and hug.

And I liked the minor detail in the film that has Bailey always reincarnating as a puppy for adoption, and not in a pet store.

It’s the kind of wholesome movie that puts you in the pure perspective of your dog – where all that the selfless creature sees is you – pulling you into the story with its desire of nothing else but to make you happy.

The road to happiness might not be too hard, but it certainly is made infinitely better with a loving dog by your side.

If you need a beautiful, bittersweet reminder, A Dog’s Journey would do the trick, regardless if you’re lucky to have your own keeper.