Movie review: Annabelle Comes Home

WHEN demonologists Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and his wife Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) locked away the infamous possessed doll Annabelle down in their basement, they believe the doll will not wreck any more lives. But they are wrong.

One weekend, the couple have to go out of town. They leave their 10-year-old daughter Judy (McKenna Grace) in the care of their trustworthy young babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman).

Things go well until Mary Ellen’s best friend Daniela Rios (Katie Sarife) drops by and finds Annabelle in the basement.

She has no idea that when she decides to play with Annabelle, she is playing a dangerous game.

Soon the doll is terrorising everyone in the house, and Annabelle won’t rest until she gets blood on her little hands.

There are plenty of jump scares in the film. Initially, the scares work but as time goes by, they become predictable and then, downright boring.

It does not help that the acting is nothing to shout about. None of the characters hogging screen time manage to leave a lasting impression.

Not only that, the simple plot for this third instalment of the franchise is just too tired.

How many times have we seen a similar plot where parents leave their children in the care of babysitters, and things go extremely wrong?

Hollywood writers need to get creative and spend more time working on the plot. It is high time Hollywood stop recycling old ideas.

This film is a perfect example of Hollywood milking its franchises to the max just to gain a few extra bucks.

Please, can someone just smash the doll into a thousand pieces? At least that would put an end to the franchise and let Annabelle rest in peace.