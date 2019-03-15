Movie review: App War

THIS THAI romantic comedy begins with two perfect strangers – Bom (Nat Kitcharit) and June (Warisara Yu) – who meet during a tech exhibition where they are pitching their individual companies’ latest digital apps.

Though they both fail at attracting investors, they discover they have much in common, such as their love for Indian food and laser tag.

That chance meeting sparks an idea, and they go back to their teams and develop their own app – Bom’s is called Inviter, and June’s is called Amjoin – based on the idea of finding people who have something in common with the user.

When Bom and June discover that they are rivals, rather than sit down and sort out their issues, they instead send spies into each other’s company to find out what the other is up to.

As both companies desperately need investment, they aim to win the national Startup Thailand league, and despite being told the strengths and flaws of each app, both of them continue with their rivalry.

The movie does feel a bit draggy, and at 130 minutes long, it could have done with a bit of trimming.

Nonetheless, it is a refreshing story set in the world of app developers and how we sometimes need to look beyond our own egos.

App War is one of the films being screened for the Thai Film Festival 2019, which runs from March 21 to 27, at GSC Pavilion KL, GSC 1 Utama, GSC Mid Valley and GSC Gurney Plaza Penang.

Tickets are free.

For more, visit the Thai Trends in Malaysia Facebook page, or the GSC Malaysia website.