Movie review: Captain Marvel Pt 2

I admit I am a huge fan of Marvel superhero movies such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Dr Strange, and the phenomenal Black Panther.

The problem began when the studio bloated its movies, featuring every superhero it could possibly find, and on many occasions, derailing a serious dramatic moment with funny one-liners.

Nonetheless, I was prepared to enjoy Captain Marvel, the same way I enjoyed previous solo superhero films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I am not going to say I was disappointed, but neither am I going to say I thoroughly enjoyed myself.

The story begins with Kree warrior Vers (Brie Larson) training with the Commander of Star-Force, Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), and being told to control her emotions, especially since she unleashes a tremendous amount of fiery energy when she is angry.

Vers has no recollection of her past, but is haunted by visions of a woman (Annette Benning) whom she doesn’t know.

When the Star-Force is sent on a mission to retrieve a spy, Vers is captured by the dreaded shape-shifting Skrulls.

While making her escape, she causes a huge explosion onboard the Skrull ship. She, along with Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and a few of his followers, end up crashing on Earth.

As both sides try to uncover something on Earth that is connected to Vers’ memories, a huge revelation is made that changes the course of her life.

Essentially, Captain Marvel is a prequel of sorts, as it is set in the 1990s, and introduces us to a younger Nick Fury (Jackson) and a rookie Agent Coulson (Clark Greg) of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It also tries to connect some dots about what takes place during other Marvel movies, especially what happened at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

While Larson, Jackson and Mendelsohn do a commendable job with their respective roles, the movie lacks a much-needed emotional impact.

At one point, our heroine recollects all those times in her life when she was told she couldn’t do something.

This part should resonate with the women in the audience, but I wished it was presented a bit better.