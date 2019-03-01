Movie review: Cold Pursuit

LIAM NEESON is known to play a seemingly average everyday man who is the best at what he does.

In this movie, he is at it again.

After his family suffered a tragedy in the hands of a criminal organisation, he uses his very particular set of skills, skills that he has acquired over a very long career, to find and kill everyone that is responsible.

Even though he doesn’t know who they are.

The premise is a textbook Liam Neeson movie.

But, don’t let that put you off from giving Cold Pursuit a chance because the story is anything but predictable.

I have so much fun watching Cold Pursuit.

It is so full of surprises that it reminds me of the multiple-award winner, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The audience in the cinema was laughing, clapping, and, in one scene, went “aw ...” in unison on a particularly unexpected sweet scene.

It was quite an experience.

You see, Neeson is not playing an ex-special forces military guy in this movie.

Instead, he is Nels Coxman, just a snow plow driver in the rural and fictional town of Kehoe in Colorado.

When his son Kyle (Richardson) is found dead of an apparent overdose, Nels is adamant that Kyle is no junkie and is determined to find the people responsible for his death.

However, Nels’ wife Grace (Laura Dern) is sure Kyle’s death is because they have failed as parents, and leaves him.

What I love the most about the movie is how it slows down during the most mundane but intense moments.

For example, early in the film, the camera lingers on the scene where the coroner assistant is using a foot-powered floor jack to raise the table where the body of Kyle is lying.

The moment feels like forever.

We know who is under the covers, we expect the parents’ reaction.

However, the agonising and frustrating wait that they have to go through just makes it feel more intense as our empathy towards the characters grows.

In another scene, Nels is trying to choke a thug, but, because of his inexperience, the thug refuses to die, so he has to do it again.

You can see this part in the trailer. It is funny.

But, it is seemingly tedious scenes like these that make Cold Pursuit so good.

This is where we get to know each and every character even though they don’t have much screen time.

I would be doing a disfavour to the movie if I never mention how awesomely cool every native American character in Cold Pursuit is, how almost unrecognisable Emmy Rossum is, how intense Tom Bateman is, and how perfect the casting of Neeson as the lead.

Despite the movie opening with a trailer for Playmobil: The Movie and another children’s movie that I cannot remember now, Cold Pursuit is not a child-friendly movie.

There are a couple of little, graphic, violent scenes.

But, most of the violence is implied, not shown.

Also, there are no movie stingers, so you can leave as soon as the film is over.