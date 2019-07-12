Movie review: Crawl

At a little under 90 minutes, this movie gets to the point quickly, and does not let you forget for one moment that this is a disaster horror film featuring hungry alligators.

The story revolves around two main characters (the rest are unknowns filling in minor parts) and some hungry CGI-rendered reptiles that look really menacing.

Haley (Kaya Scodelario) is a competitive swimmer who just did badly at a meet. She gets a call from her sister enquiring if Haley knows where their father, Dave (Pepper), is.

A category five hurricane is heading towards Haley’s small town and evacuation is underway.

Unable to reach Dave on his phone, Haley disregards the advice of local law enforcement and goes to his apartment in the heavy downpour.

There she finds his pet dog, Sugar, all alone. She packs up Sugar and heads towards the old family house and finds Dave badly injured in the crawl space under the house.

As she is dragging her father out, they encounter a huge alligator that has crawled in through the drain.

Turns out there is more than one stuck with them in this crawl space which is slowly filling up with water.

There are enough shock elements, blood and gore, and some family drama that gets quickly resolved.

Some elements in this film are predictable, but if you are a fan of this genre, you will have a good time.

As villains go, these alligators are scary in their single-mindedness to eat anyone hanging around in the floods.

And as heroines go, Haley is believable especially when her actions are caused by desperation.

While the overall film is handled effectively and seriously, its rather abrupt ending and the song that follows might make you chuckle.