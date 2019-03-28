Movie review: Edmond

THIS film is a sweet homage to French poet and dramatist Edmond Rostand, who penned one of France’s most beloved theatrical masterpieces, Cyrano De Bergerec.

Set in 1897, we are introduced to Edmond (Thomas Soliveres), a young poet whose flair with words is not appreciated, and who is annoyed that lesser playwrights are being celebrated for their comedies.

As he worries about making ends meet, famous actress Sarah Bernhardt (Clementine Celane) suddenly shows up at his door, and tells him that popular theatre actor Constant Coquelin (Olivier Gourmet) wants a play from him.

Edmond begins to get inspiration from unlikely sources, such as the eloquent proprietor of a cafe (Jean-Michel Martial) who uses his gift with words when facing bigotry.

Then, there is the demanding Constant who pushes him, and Jeanne (Lucie Boujenah), an ardent fan who unwittingly ends up becoming his muse.

As the play begins to take shape, Edmond has to contend with difficult actors, demanding producers, theatre politics, and also his jealous wife.

How it all comes together despite the mishaps along the way makes this a very enjoyable watch.

Hats off to director Alexis Michalik who gives us a good comedy, and reminds us of the brilliance of those involved in creating this enduring story that has been adapted many times for stage and film.

Edmond will be screened at selected GSC cinemas during the French Film Festival 2019 (www.lefrenchfestival.com.my).