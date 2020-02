THE film opens with a woman screaming and running for help, an obvious clue as to what is about to come.

The story begins with five people travelling to Fantasy Island after winning a contest to have their fantasies fulfilled.

At the resort, their host Mr. Roarke (Michael Pena) welcomes the lucky winners, and explains that they must live out their fantasies to their “natural conclusion”.

Each guest has his or her own fantasy. For instance, Melanie Cole’s (Lucy Hale) fantasy is to torture her school bully – the woman who was kidnapped in the opening scene.

At first, all seems well. As suspected, it is all too good to be true. One by one, each of their fantasies falls apart. Soon, all five guests realise that this is not what they signed up for.

It turns out that they are actually living out the revenge fantasy of another person. But who? That is the mystery. The answer will surprise you.

The beautiful Maggie Q plays her part well, while Hale keeps you intrigued. Jimmy O. Yang, who plays the step-brother of one of the winners, is funny at times.

The film has its twists, and touching moments, such as when guest Patrick Sullivan (played by Austin Stowell) realises that his fantasy is not to become a soldier, but to meet his deceased military father.

Inspired by 1970’s TV series Fantasy Island, director Jeff Wadlow had an idea of making the film a supernatural thriller.

Thus, there are zombie-like creatures, horror movie jumpscares, and scenes of dripping blood before the start of a fantasy, which is never explained.

Overall, the film keeps your attention focused, and is entertaining, albeit targeted towards a younger generation. In the end, everyone has a fantasy, but it comes at a price on Fantasy Island.