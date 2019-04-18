Movie review: Fighting with My Family

DIRECTOR and writer Merchant delivers a lovely comedy that is based on the real-life story of Saraya-Jade Bevis, and her rise from humble roots in Norwich, England, to the world stage as the world-famous WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) wrestler Paige.

As we learn in the movie, Saraya-Jade (Pugh) comes from a unique family, beginning with her parents Ricky (Frost) and mum Julia (Headey), who are both professional wrestlers, and who used their skills to build a better future for themselves and their children.

Saraya-Jade and her brother, Zak, are very close, and both siblings share a dream of joining the WWE and becoming professional wrestlers themselves.

Both also help run a school for upcoming wrestlers, who consist of underprivileged children.

When Saraya-Jade and Zak get a chance to try out for the WWE, they are naturally on top of the world. Saraya-Jade even chooses a new stage name – Paige.

However, WWE trainer Hutch Morgan (Vince Vaughn) only picks Paige to move on to the NXT, the training ground where only the best get into WWE.

Disappointed that Zak did not make the cut, Paige wants to turn down the opportunity, but Zak tells her to carry on for the family.

As Paige struggles at the NXT (mostly due to homesickness and insecurity), Zak, who has just had a child with his girlfriend, struggles in the professional circuit back home, and slowly become jealous of Paige.

How the family comes together, and how Paige finally overcomes her insecurities, makes up the rest of the film.

Dwayne Johnson (who is also one of the movie’s producers) makes a couple of pivotal appearances in the film, while other WWE stars also make cameos.

The movie is funny, and there is a lot of heart in it.

Whether it is about sibling love turned into rivalry, or trying to live up to expectations (whether your family’s or your own), the story is relatable and you don’t have to be a WWE fan to understand it.

Do look out for footage featuring the real Bevis family at the end of the movie.