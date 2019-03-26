Movie review: Five Feet Apart

STORIES of terminally-ill teens falling in love seem to be fodder for Hollywood films. Think The Fault in Our Stars, and to a certain extent, Everything, Everything.

In Five Feet Apart, the star-crossed lovers suffer from cystic fibrosis (a genetic disorder that mostly affects the lungs), and risk killing each other should they get too close.

Unfortunately, as tragic as their situation sounds, the lack of chemistry between the leads puts a damper on the film.

The story revolves around Stella (Haley Lu Richardson), a teen who basically has made the hospital her home as she waits for a lung transplant.

Through her video blog, we learn about her disease and her daily routine that requires her to diligently take medication, and also endure a feeding tube in her stomach.

One day, she meets Will (Cole Sprouse), who not only has CF but also carries a bacteria that could kill another CF patient.

While Stella follows a strict regiment where her treatment is concerned, Will takes a very laidback approach to it.

A strict nurse (Herbert Gregory) orders them to stay apart for their sake, but it is not like love-struck teens will listen to reason.

But they stick to a ‘five feet’ rule, even holding a pool cue stick between them.

Stella even convinces Will to take his medical regiment seriously.

Unfortunately the reality of their situation eventually sets in, and if you are the sentimental type, bring a hankie.

Richardson is convincing in her role, and her portrayal of Stella might help the audience understand a disease that is rare.

There are things that will leave you scratching your head but if you suspend belief a bit, you will enjoy this film for what it is worth.