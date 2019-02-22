Movie review: Happy Death Day 2U

I WAS eagerly looking forward to this sequel to last year’s sleeper hit Happy Death Day. I enjoyed the first film immensely. It was a fun slasher film with witty moments.

Unfortunately, I was totally disappointed by the sequel. This film is a perfect example of why some sequels should not be made.

The fun factor was missing, and the wittiness had disappeared.

I could not help looking my watch, waiting for the boredom to be over.

The first film centred on spoilt, bratty teenager Tree Gelbman (Rothe) is suddenly murdered, only to wake up in her bed.

She is forced to relive the day of her murder over and over again, and her ordeal only stops once she finds and kills her murderer.

In the second film, Tree discovers herself back in the same situation, even though she had solved her own murder in the first film.

She is shocked to see all those who were killed the first time around – including her original murderer! – have returned from the dead.

This time, Tree has a brand new murderer, and she must find and stop him or her, at all cost.

Director Landon gets very technical with the sequel, and tries to give a more scientific explanation as to why Tree is going through this cycle.

Sadly, the director’s attempts to add a sci-fi element into this horror slasher film fails miserably. The explanation does not make any sense at all.

I also hate the fact everyone who died in the first film is brought back to life in the sequel.

It was as if everything that happened in the first film never took place.

I felt absolutely cheated.

Also, the new murderer’s motivation is not as exciting as that of the original film’s killer.

The worst thing is that I find Tree’s character to be more irritating this time around, and wished the murderer with funny mask would just kill her off.

I was not cheering for her to survive, like in the first film.

The director had hinted at making a third film. Perhaps, some dreams should not come true.