Movie review: I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

BY ANANSA JACOB

WHO would you choose to spend your last days on earth with? With your loved ones ... or with a new friend?

Despite its odd title, this animated feature is a bittersweet coming-of-age story, based on the hit Japanese novel of the same name, which also spawned a live-action adaptation in 2017.

The story revolves around a quiet, anti-social 17-year-old boy (Mahiro Takasugi) who remains nameless for much of the movie. He stumbles upon a diary written by a bubbly classmate named Sakura (Lynn), in which she reveals that she is dying from a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

Intrigued by the boy’s nonchalant reaction to her situation, Sakura decides to befriend him, and forces him to follow her around as she completes her bucket list, and enjoys the time that she has left.

You may think you know how their story will end, and yet, the journey the two teens go through is still riveting with its twists and turns.

This is not a typical teen love story, instead their ‘opposites attract’ relationship develops into a true meeting of souls.

The boy is at first annoyed by Sakura’s attentions, but slowly begins to open up thanks to her influence.

And Sakura herself hides layers of complexity in her character: wanting to appear happy, but still needing to share her fears with someone who will not look upon her with pity over her coming death.

The voice acting is top-notch. Lynn manages to convey both aspects of Sakura’s character well: the loud, energetic side during happier moments, and the quiet, emotional side during the tearjerker scenes.

And Takasugi has the perfect tone of voice as the mostly cold, aloof boy, so much so that when his character finally breaks from the weight of his emotions, it truly shows how much he was holding back.

The animation work by Studio VOLN is also great. The character designs are your standard anime style, but the backgrounds are breathtaking.

And the music on the film’s soundtrack perfectly captures the mood.

While not a landmark film, if you want something refreshing that will uplift your spirit, go watch this movie. Just remember to bring tissues.