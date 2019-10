I WAS looking forward to this movie simply because I enjoyed Maleficent and could not wait to see Pfeiffer play the baddie.

That being said, this movie is a much bigger spectacle, boasting more elaborate sets, more characters and striking costumes.

The story begins five years after the events that took place in Maleficent. We learn that Maleficent (Jolie) is still looked upon as an evil witch.

Aurora (Fanning), who is now the Queen of the Moors, accepts a marriage proposal from Prince Philip (Harris Dickinson, replacing Brenton Thwaites), much to Maleficent’s displeasure.

Philip invites Aurora and Maleficent to meet his parents at their castle.

Determined to please Aurora, Maleficent takes care to put her best foot forward with loyal side-kick Diaval (Sam Riley) in tow.

While Philip’s father King John (Robert Lindsay) is happy with the union, Philip’s mother Queen Ingrith (Pfieffer) has other plans.

To cut a long story short, Ingrith provokes Maleficent into losing her temper, frames her for putting a curse on the king and gets her assassin to attack her.

Maleficent is rescued by Conall (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a dark fey just like her, and the leader of the last of their kind.

When Ingrith decides to use the upcoming royal wedding as a means to kill off every magical creature in the land, Maleficent and her new family must swoop in to try and save the day.

This movie has more drama, but less comedy than the first film. Family bonds are tested and new bonds are made. The message about building bridges between different people is conveyed well.

However, the movie’s pacing could have been better, as certain scenes seem to drag on unnecessarily.

Character-wise, Aurora comes across as an annoying brat in this film, but Pfieffer is well cast as the evil Ingrith who hates fairy folk with a vengeance.