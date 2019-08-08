Movie review: Stuber

IF THE trailer made you laugh, then this low-brow comedy might just be up your alley.

Be warned though: the first half will befuddle you with its utter stupidity, but the second half will make you laugh at the silliness taking place on the screen.

Also, the sight of the hero opening fire on a crowded street full of innocent bystanders – and how easily the protagonists load up on guns, ammunition and other weapons from a sporting goods store – might not sit well with you, considering the recent incidences where gunmen opened fire upon crowds in the US.

For some reason, Hollywood still thinks it is okay to blow things up and shoot things to pieces for the sake of ‘good’ cinema.

Stuber is actually the annoying nickname given to part-time Uber driver Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) by his nasty boss.

As fate would have it, Stu – who is trying hard to get a five-star review – picks up Vic (Dave Bautista), a cop.

Vic is obsessed with capturing notorious drug pusher Tedjo (Iko Uwais) who just months ago, killed his partner (a cameo by Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillan), in what could be the worst planned police drug bust ever.

Since Vic has just undergone lasik surgery and can barely see, he is forced to temporarily give up driving himself, and not only forces poor Stu to drive him to various locations in order to find Tedjo, but also gets him involved in many dangerous situations.

In between shooting and getting shot at, this unlikely duo must contend with their problems with women.

Stu is desperately trying to win over his friend, Becca (Betty Gilpin), whom he has feelings for, while Vic needs to find time for daughter Nicole (Natalie Morales), an artist.

It is sad to see Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino reduced to playing such an unmemorable role as Vic’s boss Captain McHenry.

There are some funny moments in the film, but the first half will grate on your nerves a bit.