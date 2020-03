THIS sequel to the hugely popular Trolls begins with the introduction to our villain, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom, who rocks the movie in more ways than one) who wants to conquer all trolls by uniting them under classic rock.

To do so, she goes from land to land, forcing the Trolls there to give up the magical string that powers their music.

Meanwhile, all seems well in the village of our beloved Trolls, with Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) leading them all to singing, dancing and hugging.

Branch (Justin Timberlake), who has embraced the Troll lifestyle, now finds it difficult to express his true feelings to the constantly distracted Poppy.

When Barb sends Poppy a letter demanding she hand over the Pop string, Poppy’s father is forced to reveal a long hidden secret about how Trolls, who were once one big group, split up into six – dedicated to Pop, Funk, Classical, Techno, Country and Rock music – after a falling out.

As our heroes travel from land to land, they soon discover the destruction in the wake of Barb’s quest and that they must stop her.

Essentially this colourful musical extravaganza draws you in with its entertainment value, but also imparts a strong message that we should celebrate our differences instead of trying to force everyone to be the same.

Watch out for Delta Dawn (Kelly Clarkson, the leader of the Country Trolls, Hickory (Sam Rockwell) a Country Troll who is not all he seems, Chaz (Jamie Dornan) a Smooth Jazz Troll who both captivates and repulses, and Korean girl band Red Velvet voicing the K-Pop trolls.

Too bad the original song for this movie is not as catchy as the Oscar-nominated Can’t Stop This Feeling from the first movie.