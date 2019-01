UNLIKE regular Hollywood or Hollywood-inspired heists movies, Widows is a little overwrought. However, there is good reason for it, if one follows the story closely.

The film is essentially about how the widows of the men killed in a heist gone bad are forced to pick up the pieces of their lives by doing the unthinkable.

The main character is Veronica Rawlings (Viola Davis), whose husband Harry (Liam Neeson) just got killed along with his partners in a heist gone terribly wrong.

After the funeral, Veronica is threatened by Jamal Manning (Brian Tyree Henry), a crime boss running for city council, who tells her that Harry stole money from him, and that he now wants it back.

Jamal’s opponent is Jack Mulligan (Colin Farrell), who comes from a long line of politicians.

During Harry’s funeral, it is apparent that Jack knows Harry very well.

Victoria later finds a notebook belonging to Harry, and in it, the plans for a heist.

She contacts the widows of Harry’s three partners, but only Alice (Elizabeth Debicki) and Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), show up for the meeting.

The fourth widow, Amanda (Carrie Coon), has a newborn child, and wants to put the past behind her.

Alice and Linda have essentially hit rock bottom, and are willing to help Veronica rob the target, which they later discover is a safe in Jack’s house.

Circumstances force Linda to bring her babysitter Belle (Cynthia Erivo), a single mother who is desperately trying to make time for her daughter, to be their getaway driver – much to Veronica’s disapproval.

As the story heads towards the heist, you get to watch flashbacks of Veronica’s past, which helps you relate to her character more.

Davis is well cast in this role, especially the way she is able to convey so much emotion with her eyes.

Another standout is Daniel Kaluuya as Jatemme Manning, Jamal’s brother and enforcer, who cold-bloodedly carries out his work.

If you are looking for some thrills in the vein of Oceans 11, you will not find it here.

This movie might move a little slowly, but the ending is worth it.