Movie review: Wira

THE film begins in dramatic fashion, with two women hitting each other violently in the boxing ring, and the crowd cheering their hearts out.

The losing fighter is Zain (Fify), who ends up owing money to fearsome mob boss Raja (Dain Said), who has an entire community under his thumb.

Fortunately, Zain’s brother Hassan (Hairul Azreen), has just returned from a stint in the army and is ready to help her.

He persuades his sister to negotiate a settlement with Raja. But Raja is not interested in peace.

Instead, Raja wants a match between the siblings, and his own two children Vee (Ismi) and Rayyan (Hogan).

However, the fight doesn’t go as planned, leaving an enraged Raja seeking revenge against Hassan and Zain.

The greatest thing about the film is its fight scenes, which have a touch of edginess and danger.

And no wonder, as director Teh engaged well-known Indonesian action choreographer-cum-actor Yayan Ruhian, who also has a role in the film.

Acting-wise, leads Hairul and Fify are rather stiff. The interaction between the two, which is key to show the love between the siblings, looks artificial and lack chemistry.

The ones who impressed me the most with their acting skills were Dain, who plays the villainous Raja, and Hilal Azman who plays Munaz, Hassan and Zain’s father.

One of the most intense scenes in the movie is when Raja visits Munaz to talk about their hostile relationship and their children. Both of them complemented each other well, and executed the scene excellently.

Personally, Wira is not a bad Malaysian film to spend your time watching. You will definitely feel the adrenaline rush. .