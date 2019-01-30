Movie review: XX Ray III

RAYYAN (Izzue Islam) and Sam (Adam John) are best friends.

They love science, and believe in the existence of UFOs.

Out of nowhere, Lana (Nonny Nadirah) who works for a big industrial company, contacts them, asking for their help in stopping her boss Rosman (Dazrin Kamaruddin) from destroying the Earth.

They learn that the Sun has been gradually overheating, and will eventually scorched the Earth into a barren dessert.

Later, the youths realise that Lana is not telling them everything and, in fact, has been hiding her true identity.

Now, they not only have to uncover Lana’s true motives but must still help save the world from being burnt by the Sun.

I love XX Ray, which premiered in 1992, and I love its 1995 sequel even more.

Director Aziz M. Osman certainly pushed the boundaries in those first two landmark sci-fi fims.

Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about XX Ray III.

This film, which comes 24 years after XX Ray II, certainly shows its age.

The type of special effects which so amazed audiences in the first two films look outdated and dull in this sequel.

Also, the plot is so convoluted that, at times, I actually lost track of what was happening on screen, and boredom crept in.

Izzue is convincing enough in the leading role but unfortunately, Dazrin did not make an interesting villain.

Instead, it was Adam who stole the show with his witty lines.