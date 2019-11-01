Movie review: Zombieland: Double Tap

WHEN Zombieland came out in 2009, is was one of those rare critical and commercial hits that combined comedy, adventure and some horror (courtesy of the zombies).

Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) have become a family of sorts, and have moved into the White House.

Columbus and Wichita are a couple, and Little Rock wants to find her own soulmate. When Columbus proposes to Wichita, she gets cold feet and takes off with Little Rock.

Not soon after, Columbus hooks up with ditsy blonde Madison (Zoey Deutch), whom he meets at an abandoned mall. Wichita returns after Little Rock takes off with a cute hippie called Berkeley (Avan Joglia). The gang then hits the road (with Madison in tow) to look for Little Rock.

The journey is filled with hilarious bickering, encounters with interesting characters, and zombies that are harder to kill than those they’ve encountered in the past.

The movie is just a little over 90 minutes long, and it is a fun ride all the way. The chemistry between the original cast is there, but Breslin has less to do in this movie than she did in the first one.

Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch have memorable guest appearances, but the biggest scene-stealer is Deutch who makes you laugh at all she says and does.

You will still be able to follow the movie if you haven’t watched the first one, but there is a Bill Murray joke here that only those who watched the first movie would understand.

The ending implies there could be a third movie, but I hope we don’t have to wait another 10 years for it.