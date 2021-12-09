Revitalising Selangor tourism

Tourism Selangor recently rolled out promotional initiatives to attract local tourists to travel within the state of Selangor.

Last week, Tourism Selangor organised a three-day event titled Pusing Selangor Dulu Travel Fair at Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya, which was open only to the fully-vaccinated public.

The event was launched by Selangor State Executive Council member of tourism and environment Lee Hoy Sian.

At the event, Lee said the travel fair was launched to “reset tourism” and to revitalise the tourism industry in Selangor.

The state had attracted a staggering 30 million tourists in 2019, which had a positive impact on the state’s economy, particularly its tourism industry.

“The Pusing Selangor Dulu Travel Fair is among our many initiatives planned to revamp those numbers in this pandemic era,” said Lee.

At the same event, Lee and Tourism Selangor’s Chief Executive Officer Azrul Shah Mohamad also launched Jelajah Pusing Selangor Dulu 2022.

This initiative will see Tourism Selangor embark on a mission to encourage tourists from other states to visit Selangor beginning next year, as part of the promotional initiatives of the Pusing Selangor Dulu Domestic Tourism Campaign.

Lee added that there were 16 booths at the travel fair to promote Selangor-based products and destinations, which were open to the public during the event.

Among the booths were MAS Golden Holidays, Jump Street Asia, Sky Mirror Travel and Tours, Wet World Water Park, Shah Alam and Skytrex Sg. Chongkak offered various discounts and exclusive travel promotions to attract visitors.

Visitors also enjoyed cultural performances and participated in pop quizzes, while lucky draw winners walked away with gifts.