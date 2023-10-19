Revolutionising education

TikTok success story of Sir Asai

IN the ever-evolving landscape of digital media and social platforms, education has found an unconventional but highly effective ally in TikTok. Ahmad Shahrul Azhan Ibrahim (Sir Asai), an English teacher from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, recently claimed the Best of Education award at the TikTok Awards, underscoring his innovative and influential approach to teaching through the popular short-form video app. We delve into the journey of Sir Asai, exploring his background, motivations, challenges and the profound impact of his unique teaching methods on his students. We also examine the role of social media in modern education and the potential it holds for the future. Background and passion for teaching English Sir Asai’s journey into education is a testament to the power of personal passion and inspiration. As the youngest of four siblings, Sir Asai’s love for the English language blossomed at a young age. His childhood was immersed in English comic books, cartoons, movies and TV shows. However, it was a formative experience during his time in form four that led him to follow in the footsteps of his English teacher, who had studied in the UK. Her stories and influence inspired him to become an English teacher and share the joy of learning the language. The emergence of TikTok as a teaching platform The emergence of TikTok as a powerful teaching platform for Sir Asai occurred during the pandemic. Faced with students who had lost interest in learning English, he recognised TikTok as the “in” thing at the time. His students’ deep affection for TikTok prompted him to create an account and explore the possibilities of using the platform for teaching. He discovered a wealth of English teaching content and began creating videos that incorporated elements of humour and fun, effectively rekindling his students’ interest in the language.

Adapting to short-form videos TikTok’s short-form video format challenged Sir Asai to adapt his teaching style to maximise engagement. He cleverly incorporated real-life classroom situations, students’ challenges, and common language mistakes into his videos. These bite-sized lessons were ideal for introducing new concepts or serving as homework assignments, ensuring that students could relate to and learn from the videos efficiently. Overcoming challenges While TikTok offered a unique platform for education, it also brought its fair share of challenges. Sir Asai faced criticism from individuals who disputed his teaching methods and pronunciation. Some refused to accept the correct pronunciation of certain words, causing controversy. To counteract these challenges, Sir Asai responded with explanatory videos and examples and, in some cases, chose to ignore the detractors. Impactful moments One of the most heartwarming success stories stemming from Sir Asai’s TikTok teaching experience was his ability to uplift a student who had been subject to bullying due to his appearance. By including the student in his videos and showcasing his personality and catchphrases, the student transformed into a beloved figure among peers, resulting in increased self-confidence and a significant reduction in bullying incidents. Content creation and student collaboration Sir Asai’s content creation process primarily revolves around classroom experiences, students’ language errors and current memes or popular events shared with him by students. The collaborative nature of his work ensures that the content remains fresh, relatable, and up-to-date.