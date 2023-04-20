Rhythm in Bronze returns

GET ready to be swept off your feet by the captivating rhythms and melodies of Rhythm in Bronze (RiB), the Malaysian contemporary gamelan ensemble that is back with a new mission! Driven by their passion to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Malaysian gamelan, RiB has continued to break new ground in the art form to introduce gamelan on contemporary concert stages to reach a wider audience.

Initially, an all-female gamelan group formed in 1997 by composer and ethnomusicologist, Sunetra Fernando, the group is now led by Artistic and Music Director, Jillian Ooi, and Executive Producer, Sharmini Ratnasingam, with a team of 10 gamelan musicians and two guest drummers, all of whom have won accolades for their work.

RiB’s infusion of contemporary artistic elements into traditional gamelan has resulted in significant achievements. They are the first Malaysian ensemble to create modernized concert performances exclusively using the Malay gamelan, and are also pivotal in developing the genre of Gamelan Theater in Malaysia, incorporating music, movement, and storytelling.

Their creative endeavors have won numerous BOH Cameronian Awards and recognition, including Laras Gong (2003), Wujud Antara (2004), Monkey Business (2005), Alih PungGong (2007), Hari Jadi (2009), MaYA (2011), and Arus Gangsa (2014).

This year, RiB returns with renewed energy and a new mission. They are joining the movement to promote environmental awareness through the performing arts. As the cradle for music and culture, the group aims to engage the audience at a profound sensory level through the resonating rhythms of the gamelan percussion to provoke emotional reactions, and ultimately, spark thought-provoking conversations on environmental conservation.

The cause they have chosen to highlight is the importance of seagrass.

It is no surprise that RiB is involved in this project, considering the Artistic and Music Director, Jillian Ooi’s background as a marine biologist specializing in seagrass. The first phase of preparation for the August concert is currently in progress.

The ensemble recently participated in an innovative Immersive Lab at Mukim Tanjung Kupang, Johor to gain inspiration and a deeper understanding of the significance of seagrass to the environment, the challenges to its survival, and the nearby fishing community.

Following this immersion, the composers for this production will begin composing their scores for the pieces dedicated to this concert.

Rhythm in Bronze will stage a performance at BoboKL from May 3-6, 2023 and a seagrass conservation-themed concert at klpac Pentas 2 from Aug 25-27, 2023. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as RiB uses their music to shine a light on environmental issues and inspire change. Stay tuned for more stories on RiB’s development leading to the August performance in the coming months!