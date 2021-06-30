Rhythm of his heart

“I saw Daniel Caesar in a concert in 2017. That was when I wanted to make music. Even though our music does not necessarily sound the same, he pushed me into the direction of wanting to make music.”

Growing up in a Filipino household, Joshua was exposed to music at an early age. His father, who was a DJ in high school, would play music of all genres in the house. His passion quickly escalated after his attendance at a concert of his favourite artiste.

The team worked in their own studios and sent work over once they were done with a task.

“I just worked from home with two producer-friends. Most times, we would just do things via our own computers.’’

Joshua Malilay should have a ready answer. While others found enjoyment on social platforms such as TikTok, the southern California native utilised the time to work on his first music EP, Eden.

WHAT did you do during the pandemic? This question is set to be part of a popular social media quiz a few years from now, when the worst of the crisis is likely over.

What was the inspiration behind your latest single, Where do we go?

The inspiration for that song came from my recent breakup with a girl I was with for about two and a half years. And the song is just about letting go and saying goodbye. And acknowledging that it was a good time of my life. It was a great chapter of my life that I am grateful for.

And the song is kind of a closure for me. It was just a good way to say goodbye. It took about a week to make the song and probably about three to four days to record. It was just me and my acoustic guitar. And during the making of this song, I was inspired by Harry Styles’s Cherry. I wanted to make something as nostalgic as that, in that kind of realm.

Is this a lead single to an upcoming project or a solo work?

It is a solo work! Right now, I am working on different projects. Probably like four to five songs. Yeah, I definitely have a lot to say about the past year that I want to get out through a project. But I do have plans to shoot a music video soon for Where do we go? In fact, my friends and I are talking about recording a live acoustic rendition of it at this nice backdrop that we found. It is like a hill and we are going to do that probably soon, probably sometime this month.

Who are some of your musical heroes besides Daniel Caesar?

I would say right now (they are) Dijon, Frank Ocean and Phoebe Bridgers. I am also listening to a lot of Lizzy McAlpine. And what I like about their work are their melodies. I think I enjoy the melodies the most. I think if the song has a really good melody, it really pulls it off.

Like it brings it home to me. And the lyrics too, because I am really interested in stories. And a lot of the aforementioned artistes tell good stories in their songs. That is what is inspiring me lately. I am trying to incorporate more stories into my songs but also have really good melodies as well.

Have you always been comfortable with being personal in your music?

Yeah, I feel like that is the only way to write songs. The reason I make music is that I am feeling something. That is the reason I pull out the guitar, pull out the piano and just start. I feel like music is a great outlet to express how you are feeling when words and sentences simply cannot.

I think at the end of the day, it is good to be honest with yourself and to really tell your story. Like for me, the best feeling is when someone comes up to me and tells me that they can relate to my song. So, yeah, I feel like being vulnerable helps me come up with my best work.

What are some career milestones you would like to achieve in the next year?

I think I just want to keep riding this wave that I am on. To just keep putting out more music that is very meaningful to me. Hopefully, also more live shows. That would be awesome! I have had some people from different countries asking me to do some small shows. So, if I could ... definitely!

Do you have plans to perform in Malaysia once Covid is over?

Oh, definitely. If you guys will have me, I will be there for sure. That would be awesome. In fact, I have worked with a lot of Malaysians. But yeah, I would be honoured and as soon as I can, I will try!