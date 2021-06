ELECTRONIC pop has been on a roll in recent years, spiking in popularity with listeners and musicians. From the likes of Lady Gaga to Calvin Harris, many have come to embrace its transcending sounds. Even locally, many homegrown artistes are starting to incorporate this music genre. Electronic pop band RESORT is among local performers who have adopted the style as their own. Formed in early 2019, the three-piece band consists of Ho Sek Hao (lead vocalist/producer), Kyle Emmanuel (drummer) and Victor Yee (bassist/backing vocals). The band came together out of their shared passion for music. “We share a similar dynamic and preference for music. Although it is not entirely the same, when we mash it together, it sounds beautiful. “We kind of like the different things that we are good at. It is probably what drew us closer to one another.” Over the years, the trio has gradually gained popularity among local listeners, performing at live shows and releasing two new EPs. Their recent success was a collaboration with local singing sensation Talitha Tan and music producers MFMF.

The band hopes to release their first studio album once the pandemic is over.

Tell us more about yourselves. Sek Hao: Kyle is a married man and a full-time drum coach. Victor is a videographer/photographer. He edits and takes videos and is basically a visual creator. I am a full-time music composer and producer. I am also a singer/songwriter. I make jingles for a living and am also a vocal coach. Together, we form RESORT. What was the inspiration behind the name RESORT? Sek Hao: Before this, our name was STABL because we wanted to be cool. Although it was cool for the moment, we decided that it was not easy to remember. We felt like the meaning did not transcend whatever we wanted to be. So, in the end, we got together with a group of people who used to work with us and we all came up with the name RESORT. It is very easy to remember. Secondly, it reflects easy times, holidays and generally has a very nice vibe. Thirdly, we felt the word RESORT has a deeper meaning as a place for people to reside in, seek refuge and basically have a good time. How was the process of recording both your EPs? Sek Hao: Everything was recorded in my bedroom studio. The boys would come over and track the vocals. But for the drums, we recorded in Kyle’s studio before he moved out, since he recently got married. He does not live with his parents any more. So, yeah... that was how we basically recorded, produced and wrote the songs together for the EP. Were there any difficulties during recording?

Kyle: I guess it would be in the preferences but there were not much actually. This is because we always had a common understanding that it is a collective decision. So, the complications were more of getting the EP done on time, rather than taking our sweet time with it. But in terms of the creative direction and preferences, we managed to find a harmonious way to find common ground.

The members recorded both of their EPs in Sek Hao’s home studio.