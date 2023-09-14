Riding dirty

IN their upcoming film, The Bikeriders, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler are teaming up to take viewers on a thrilling journey into the tumultuous world of a 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club. The film’s trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the lives of Hardy and Butler’s characters as they embark on a wild ride through Chicago in 1965.
Hardy portrays Johnny, the leader of the Vandals bike gang, who muses in the trailer about the transient nature of his leadership amid the club’s tight-knit camaraderie. The trailer showcases the gang’s escapades, which include heated brawls, fiery bar confrontations and exhilarating motorcycle cruises through the city.
The trailer also introduces us to Butler’s character, Benny, who encounters Jodie Comer’s character, Kathy, in a bar. Kathy reminisces about their whirlwind romance, sharing how Benny initially took her breath away and how their impulsive love led to marriage, despite her hopes of reforming him.
Amid the gripping action sequences, the trailer hints at the escalating conflict within the gang. Johnny’s actions, such as setting a bar ablaze, raise questions about the club’s evolving identity. Kathy disapproves of the gang’s descent into illegal activities, including drug trafficking, gambling and prostitution.
Inspired by Danny Lyon’s photography book on bikers, the film aims to immerse audiences in the gritty and rebellious subculture of 1960s motorcycle riders. Jeff Nichols, known for directing Loving, helms the project as both writer and director.
The film boasts a talented production team, including Sarah Green, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Arnon Milchan as producers, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern and Fred Berger serving as executive producers.
The Bikeriders made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and is scheduled to be showcased at the London Film Festival from Oct 4 to 15. Audiences can look forward to experiencing the adrenaline-pumping world of this motorcycle club when the film hits theatres on Dec 1.