Riding dirty

IN their upcoming film, The Bikeriders, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler are teaming up to take viewers on a thrilling journey into the tumultuous world of a 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club. The film’s trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the lives of Hardy and Butler’s characters as they embark on a wild ride through Chicago in 1965.

Hardy portrays Johnny, the leader of the Vandals bike gang, who muses in the trailer about the transient nature of his leadership amid the club’s tight-knit camaraderie. The trailer showcases the gang’s escapades, which include heated brawls, fiery bar confrontations and exhilarating motorcycle cruises through the city.

The trailer also introduces us to Butler’s character, Benny, who encounters Jodie Comer’s character, Kathy, in a bar. Kathy reminisces about their whirlwind romance, sharing how Benny initially took her breath away and how their impulsive love led to marriage, despite her hopes of reforming him.