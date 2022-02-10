Riding solo

OF course, it’s nice to have a partner to hug and cuddle with. Living alone can exhaust you. You can easily get caught up in memories of past incidents, especially if you went through a bad breakup.
But focusing on the negative aspects is detrimental to your growth, and hinders your ability to move forward. Single life can be self-satisfying and enjoyable, but you have to accept it first.
In fact, there are people who enjoy the freedom of being alone so much that they actually delay on committing to a serious relationship. Being single can open you up to a whole new world of freedom.
Work on yourself (discover and improve)
If you want to focus on improving your body and mind, singlehood may be for you. A single relationship gives you an opportunity to explore life further. You can move from place to place, change jobs, meet new people and try new hobbies. You will not have the same degree of freedom if you are in a relationship, because your partner may not always support your decisions. Use this time to discover yourself and your potential.
Practice complete independence
If you want to prove that you have confidence in yourself, stay single a little longer. You will be able to make decisions for yourself, and learn to be more independent without having to rely on others. It also makes you stronger because you don’t have to depend on someone to comfort you when problems arise. Going it alone can help you deal with problems more easily by increasing your resilience. Single people should have the knowledge to solve problems by themselves. So, when new problems arise, they know that they can solve them through experience. It gives them confidence and comfort when things go wrong.
Save more money
Being single means has one big benefit – you are both socially and financially free. If you want to be really blunt about it, not having to go on regular dates means you can save even more money. We all agree that being alone can help you stick to your budget. After all, you don’t have a partner to buy a gift for, especially for Valentine’s Day, Christmas or his/her birthday. You will be able to save money without having to think about what to get your partner on anniversaries.
No one will demand time from you
Another benefit of being single is that you can use your time however you like. On a busy day at work or school, no one fights with you because you can’t make time for a date or a night call. Texting and flirting are fun, but can you imagine how much time the average couple spends on their phone? These text messages and phone calls can cost you several hours a day, as many people feel restless without constant communication. Of course, all you need to do is choose a more independent partner, but finding such a person can be exhausting. If you want to spend your time more productively, being single can help.
Time to discover potential partners
There is no such thing as a perfect partner, but at least you are more likely to find the person that is best for you. How many relationships have broken down because the two people in it discovered that they were just not compatible with each other? It is important to have strong friendships whether you’re single or not, but there’s no doubt that when you’re not actively (or desperately) looking to get hitched, you can spend more time building each relationship in a more meaningful way. The better you are at developing relationships, the more ready you will be once the right person happens to cross your path.