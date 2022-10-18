Right scents, right occasion

IF you wear proper attire for a specific occasion, appropriate footwear, and even set a proper hairstyle to match the vibe, then why should your fragrance not be chosen with the same degree of care?

Some scents are capable of drawing all the attention in a room, like a moth to a flame. Despite the fact that the fragrance you wear may not attract droves of admirers as claimed by certain cliché cologne advertisements, it certainly helps you enhance your personality and boost confidence.

The only trick you need to know is how to choose the right scent for the right occasion.

You must first understand the many types of perfume available. There are typically four sorts of perfumes which is parfum, eau de parfum, eau de toilette, and eau de cologne. The fragrance oil content of these four perfumes is the primary distinction between them.

-> Parfum: Contains the maximum concentration of fragrances, specifically between 20% to 30%. It can easily last between 6 and 8 hours, making it the longest in its category.

-> Eau de Parfum (EDP): Varying between 15% and 20%, its fragrance concentration can last up to 5 to 7 hours. EDP fragrances will usually contain heavier molecules or perfume notes which are stronger and bolder to the nose, improving the silage and longevity of the scent. If you have sensitive skin, go for an EDP instead of a parfum.

-> Eau de Toilette (EDT): An Eau de Toilette is a scent with a higher concentration than Eau de Cologne but a lesser concentration than Eau de Parfum. It normally includes 8%-15% fragrance oil and lasts approximately 4-6 hours.

-> Eau de Cologne (Cologne): Eau de Cologne, or cologne, is a fragrance that originated in (obviously) Cologne, Germany. The term refers to a very light concentration of perfume oils, often between 2% and 4%, that is diluted with additional alcohol and only lasts for a few hours.

Choosing the right scent can make or break your first impression. A strong, overpowering scent will be too much and leave a bad impression, while a too soft, light scent may not even be noticed as it isn’t strong enough to be picked up by the nose.