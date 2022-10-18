Right scents, right occasion

IF you wear proper attire for a specific occasion, appropriate footwear, and even set a proper hairstyle to match the vibe, then why should your fragrance not be chosen with the same degree of care?
Some scents are capable of drawing all the attention in a room, like a moth to a flame. Despite the fact that the fragrance you wear may not attract droves of admirers as claimed by certain cliché cologne advertisements, it certainly helps you enhance your personality and boost confidence.
The only trick you need to know is how to choose the right scent for the right occasion.
You must first understand the many types of perfume available. There are typically four sorts of perfumes which is parfum, eau de parfum, eau de toilette, and eau de cologne. The fragrance oil content of these four perfumes is the primary distinction between them.
-> Parfum: Contains the maximum concentration of fragrances, specifically between 20% to 30%. It can easily last between 6 and 8 hours, making it the longest in its category.
-> Eau de Parfum (EDP): Varying between 15% and 20%, its fragrance concentration can last up to 5 to 7 hours. EDP fragrances will usually contain heavier molecules or perfume notes which are stronger and bolder to the nose, improving the silage and longevity of the scent. If you have sensitive skin, go for an EDP instead of a parfum.
-> Eau de Toilette (EDT): An Eau de Toilette is a scent with a higher concentration than Eau de Cologne but a lesser concentration than Eau de Parfum. It normally includes 8%-15% fragrance oil and lasts approximately 4-6 hours.
-> Eau de Cologne (Cologne): Eau de Cologne, or cologne, is a fragrance that originated in (obviously) Cologne, Germany. The term refers to a very light concentration of perfume oils, often between 2% and 4%, that is diluted with additional alcohol and only lasts for a few hours.
Choosing the right scent can make or break your first impression. A strong, overpowering scent will be too much and leave a bad impression, while a too soft, light scent may not even be noticed as it isn’t strong enough to be picked up by the nose.
At Work
The objective of the nine-to-five grind is to stay fresh the entire work hour. So, what smells like team spirit? Something mild with a fragrant undertone can freshen the air around you without giving your coworker headaches. In other words, if you want to avoid getting shunned, choose delicate aromas when you’re on the clock.
Citrus scents are an exceptionally good option. However, they tend to evaporate more quickly than other scents, so you might probably need to keep a bottle in your bag for midday reapplication. An EDP or EDT might get along and remain for at least the final hour of the workday.
Date Night
You don’t go on dates frequently, so when you do, you want them to be memorable. For special evenings, especially if it’s your first date, you may wish to select a scent that evokes confidence, such as something sweet, woody, spicy, or musky.
If you want to stand out from the crowd, consider the following scientific information. The human brain’s olfactory memory is the strongest. This implies that you should select distinctive notes such as pomegranate, bamboo, and coconut, possibly one your date has never smelled before, especially on an ex of theirs.
Be cautious to not go overboard. Strong fragrances can change one’s sense of taste and ruin an entire evening. Hence, find something that will assist you in igniting passions, while retaining an avant-garde edge. EDT and cologne are preferable. Try to avoid EDPs.
Summer / Daytime
If you spend the entire summer crushing the living daylights out of the same old bottle of musk, you are doing terribly with fragrance. The majority of your day might consist of much activities outdoor such as commuting, working, and running errands. So, you don’t need to wear the most extravagant perfume. Instead, pick softer scents with floral, citrusy, or earthy tones.
Also, the midday temperatures are warm, and heat extends the duration and range of a fragrance. Consequently, heavier scents such as Parfum might be overwhelming, and EDP is a way to go.
Wedding
Aside from being an excuse to shine your shoes and dress your best, it’s also a chance to break out a special scent. This is the perfect time to pull out your favourite fragrance, the one that you can connect with. It’s a good way to maintain your individuality, mingle around, and get to know a new person.
For a special occasion, there is a need for a special scent. If you are the bride, you might want to wear it during wedding-related activities only, where you are subconsciously training your brain to associate the smell with the event.
Since you won’t be wearing this perfume every day, your brain won’t become familiar with it or “nose blind” to it. Therefore, when you spritz it back, you will be able to appreciate the moment as it will trigger your brain.
Choose an EDP to go the distance. Or, if you choose, you can also use Parfum, as the ceremony is fairly lengthy since Parfum contains the maximum proportion of essential oils, allowing them to linger until the last show at midnight.