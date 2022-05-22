Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy

POP superstar Rihanna is officially a mother. The Barbadian singer and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 13. According to a source close to the couple, the baby was born in Los Angeles.

“They have not left each other’s side,” said the close source. “They are over the moon. She’s been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion.”

However, the new parents have yet to publicly disclose the baby’s name.

News of Rihanna’s pregnancy first made waves when the singer confirmed that the couple was expecting in January.

Together with Rocky, Rihanna posted a series of photos with her belly exposed. She then went on to set trends with her distinct pregnancy fashion, appearing in Vogue and The New York Times. Her pregnancy even earned a marble statue tribute at the 2022 Met Gala.

That being said, the couple also had their fair share of tribulations. During their pregnancy, there were speculations of Rocky cheating on Rihanna with her designer, Amina Muaddi, which were later debunked. The rapper was later arrested in connection to a shooting incident.

Regardless of the trials, the couple stuck by each other’s side. In fact, Rihanna opened up about their romance and the pregnancy, saying: “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Rocky, on the other hand, called her “the love of my life” during an interview with GQ, adding that being a father was “in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad,” he said. ”I would have a very fly child. Very.”