Rihanna is expecting second child

AFTER some online speculation, representatives for Rihanna have confirmed that the singer is indeed pregnant, following her viral half-time Super Bowl 2023 performance over the weekend.

The singer’s electrifying 13-minute appearance saw her performing hit songs such as We Found Love, Diamonds, Work and Umbrella.

Throughout her performance, Rihanna was seen cradling her midsection, causing fans to speculate that she might be carrying her second child with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The two already share a a son who was born last May.

Beyond the pregnancy speculation, Rihanna’s set had plenty of other highlights. Although there were no other special guests onstage helping her to perform , she had one well-publicised moment where she touched up her makeup mid-song, giving some nice promotion to her Fenty makeup brand.

Also, the moving platforms she performed on gave her a sky-high perch at the game, stressing out fans as she rose higher and higher. With an army of dancers, wild outfits and a spectacular fireworks finish, it was a triumphant return to the stage after a five-year performance hiatus.

While Rihanna herself has not given an official statement about her second pregnancy, an insider later revealed to In Touch Weekly that Rihanna’s baby is due “in late spring”.

“She is counting down the days until being able to hold the newborn,” the source said.