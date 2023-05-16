Riley Keough remembers late Lisa Marie Presley

MOTHER'S DAY is traditionally all about celebration, and many celebrities joined in to show their appreciation to their own mums. This year, Riley Keough paid tribute to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in her first Mother’s Day since Presley’s passing in January.

The 33-year-old actress posted a picture on Instagram on May 14, along with an old photo of her parents. A newborn Keough was being held by Presley, with her ex-husband Danny Keough in the picture.

The caption read: “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for.”

Presley and ex-husband Danny Keough were married from 1988 to 1994. The couple also had another son named Benjamin Keough, who tragically committed suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Fans swarmed Riley's Instagram post with warm wishes and supportive comments.

The late Presley was rock legend Elvis Presley's only child with Priscilla Presley. She died on Jan 12 after suffering a heart attack.

During her mother’s funeral, Keough herself was revealed to be a mother, during a tribute speech by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen. The two were married in 2015 after meeting on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, and had kept the birth of their child a secret.

Smith-Petersen was reading a speech penned by his wife directed to Presley, and said: “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,”