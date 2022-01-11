$!‘Rings of Power’ cast speak out about racist attacks

EVEN before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered, there was a racist outcry against the latest entry in the live-action The Lord of the Rings franchise.
Production photos and castings revealed that there would be actors of colour in the new Prime Video series, which was enough to send a minority of the fandom and casual observers into a fit.
This was because in original works by J. R. R. Tolkien, the world Tolkien crafted was presumed to be inhabited singularly by “white people”.
At the recent Lucca Comics & Games event, The Rings of Power’s Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Sophia Nomvete spoke on the issues the cast and the series faced.
Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa – the first Black female dwarf in Middle-earth, said that there has been some apology, silence and an “undeniable shift” in perspectives before and after the show’s premiere.
Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir. – Amazon Prime
“At the beginning there was a lot of: ‘Tell us what you do’. The show wasn’t out. Now the characters are living in their own right. We’ve created these characters that, with the help of an entire team, live on their own and have their own impact,” Córdova explained.
The actor who played the warrior elf Arondir explained that even as the “conversations and noise” outside the series continues, the characters’ existence can’t be denied.
Addai-Robinson has been adamant on not letting the controversy define either the role or the experience of her playing Miriel, a Queen Regent.
“There is a certain amount of tuning out that you have to do when people are attempting to get to you. I had to try as best I could to take control of this experience for myself. It’s bigger than me; it’s bigger than us.”