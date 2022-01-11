$!‘Rings of Power’ cast speak out about racist attacks

EVEN before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered, there was a racist outcry against the latest entry in the live-action The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Production photos and castings revealed that there would be actors of colour in the new Prime Video series, which was enough to send a minority of the fandom and casual observers into a fit.

This was because in original works by J. R. R. Tolkien, the world Tolkien crafted was presumed to be inhabited singularly by “white people”.

At the recent Lucca Comics & Games event, The Rings of Power’s Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Sophia Nomvete spoke on the issues the cast and the series faced.

Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa – the first Black female dwarf in Middle-earth, said that there has been some apology, silence and an “undeniable shift” in perspectives before and after the show’s premiere.