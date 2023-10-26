Rise of TikTok star

#GimmeTheMicMalaysia champion Jelly Belly speaks to theSun on journey to success

Initially aspiring to be an entrepreneur, Jelly Belly seems to have struck gold with #GimmeTheMic.

A FEW months ago, TikTok launched LIVE #GimmeTheMic, a global competition aimed at discovering emerging musical talent and supporting aspiring music creators. The competition took place entirely within the app, from auditions to the national final and the global final. This innovative approach allowed talented performers to participate from their current locations, breaking free from geographical constraints and physical boundaries throughout the entire competition. Exclusively broadcast on TikTok LIVE, the top 10 local finalists recently competed for the ultimate prize. Jelly Belly was crowned #GimmeTheMic Malaysia National Champion, determined through a combination of public votes, gifting and support.

Initially aspiring to be an entrepreneur, Jelly Belly took a chance on TikTok to explore new creative avenues. Experimenting with TikTok’s LIVE feature allowed him to express himself through videos, and he discovered and cultivated his own audience, forming a supportive community.

Before achieving the title of Malaysia’s inaugural national champion for #GimmeTheMic, Jelly Belly had already tasted success by winning various singing competitions, underscoring his undeniable talent. Jelly Belly, alongside the other members of the top five in #GimmeTheMic Malaysia–hafizalonggs, irsyadiofficial, juliaidir and celineee lai – is set to represent Malaysia on the international stage at the #GimmeTheMic Global Finale this month. They will compete with national champions from Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. In preparation for the finals, he managed to spare some time for an interview with theSun. What are your long-term goals and how do you plan to advance your career? My long-term goal is to be an established and well-respected artiste in the local music industry, and as I grow as an artiste, my dream is to collaborate with legendary local artistes such as Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, Amy of Search and Ramli Sarip. What were your challenges while live streaming and how did you overcome them? I believe it would be the negative comments I get when I livestream. Some of the comments may seem innocuous to some, but they may be hurtful to others. What helped me the most is TikTok’s keyword filter system, in which certain comments or words could be filtered out to prevent them from appearing in the chat box when I am going live. I also added some terms to the filter to prevent those comments from appearing in the chat. I also regularly advise my viewers to be nice and not be negative. I find that communication skills are very important to have as a host and they are crucial to address if you are unhappy with what your viewers are saying. Over time, the viewers would understand how to act, especially when they were interacting with me.