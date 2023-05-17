Rita Ora reveals details of secret wedding

THIS January, singer Rita Ora formally announced her marriage to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi. Since then, the couple have remained evasive regarding the actual location and time of the ceremony.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the 32-year-old singer said they only had “two or three days” to prepare their covert ceremony since she had no desire in a large wedding.

“Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone’s different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all ... it’s very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren’t,“ she explained.

Ora recalled the understated proposal, saying: “Honestly, there was no real getting down on one knee. It was more like, “I want to marry you. Let’s just do it.”’

However, the celebrity revealed further information to the publication, admitting that they hurriedly planned the wedding so Taika's children from his former marriage could attend.

“I really wanted them to be a part of it. It was either then or we had to wait for ages. I didn’t want to do it without my stepkids there. So, we just figured it out and we did it. And it was perfect,“ she gushed.

“My sister was there, which was amazing for me. And he had his girls there, which was amazing for him. It was a dream. My parents were on Zoom.”

The pop sensation also disclosed that she has decided not to adopt the last name of the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

“I still just go by Rita Ora. I feel like it’s been such a whirlwind, the whole experience. And I’m just trying to keep up with you guys.”

The pair reportedly got hitched in the summer of 2022 after initially igniting romance suspicions in April 2021.