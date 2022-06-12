Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make red carpet debut

AFTER dating for more than four years, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made their red-carpet debut together at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 fashion show in Giza, Egypt.

The actress looked stunning in a mauve gown dress, while Pattinson wore a light-coloured suit over a grey turtleneck.

When they were first seen kissing on the streets of London in July 2018, Pattinson and Waterhouse originally avoided relationship rumours. Following their quarantine together in 2020 during the coronavirus epidemic, their relationship became even closer.

Pattinson, 36, is well known for keeping his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships, a secret. He mentioned to The Sunday Times in 2019 that he and Waterhouse prefer to maintain their relationship's value by keeping it as discrete as possible.

During a March 2022 cover interview with GQ, Pattinson made some unusual remarks regarding his romantic relationship. The actor described a recent incident at his house when his boiler needed to be mended, during which he had a run-in with a fan.

The actor explained: “The guy came around the other day and he just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is and I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I’m looking at her like: Shut the f*** up! Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

Then, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, prior to the premiere of The Batman, he revealed Waterhouse’s overwhelming emotive response to the film and his performance as the main character.

“I watched it with my girlfriend as well. It was really her reaction that changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he remarked.

“Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there and I could feel a little tear.”