Robert Pattinson took valium to land Twilight role

ACTOR Robert Pattinson recently revealed that he took valium before auditioning for his famous Twilight role.

The Batman star, 35, broke down his most famous characters in an interview with GQ, including of course, Edward Cullen.

He said he was so nervous the day of the audition for the landmark YA vampire romance film that he took a pill given to him by his manager to calm his nerves.

“I started to develop this absolute terror of auditions, which I’m sure a lot of actors have,“ he told GQ.

“I could be so enthusiastic about something and the the day of the audition my confidence would totally collapse.”

That happened the day he auditioned for the 2008 film.

“I used to live on my agent’s couch in [my manager’s] apartment. She sent me the email exchange: ‘I’m freaking out. I don’t want to go to the audition anymore.’ Underneath, it’s [her] saying, ‘Find a valium in my bathroom.’ I had never taken a valium before,“ he said of the prescription medicine used to treat anxiety.

A desperate Pattinson ended up taking the pill, which managed to do the trick.

He said he felt “so glorious” in the back of the taxi on the way to the audition. When he auditioned, he recalled that he had a “quite spacey” and “detached attitude,“ which he said “must have kind of worked for the character.”

He, of course, landed the iconic role of the vampire sharing the epic love story with Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, whom he dated for years.