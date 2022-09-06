Robozeta on the rise

THE existence of homegrown animated programmes such as Ejen Ali, BoBoiboy and Upin & Ipin has made the local animation industry increasingly popular, not just among Malaysians, but also among fans from neighbouring countries. It is undeniably a vital element of the animation industry’s success, and a source of motivation for others to contribute to its constant growth.

Now that it has been proven that anyone can make their mark in the field of animated entertainment, Red Circle Studio Sdn Bhd, another local 3D animation studio, is ready to bring its own distinctive style to the industry, through the evergreen theme of superhero joint forces protecting a city from an evil villain.

Dubbed Robozeta, the animated series created by Red Circle Studio has received a lot of positive feedback since it first entered the industry.

It is also said to be the first superhero series in Malaysia based on the Mecha Robot concept first popularised by Japanese anime series such as Super Sentai.

Robozeta tells the story of five superheroes named Riko, Jango, Rexx, Ely, and Bepop, who all appear in the 3D action-comedy animation. Together, they form a team to defend the city of Zetania and the Zeno A.I. Chip.

The antagonists of the animation series are known as the Kalabera Gang, and they always manage to kidnap Zeno for their nefarious schemes. In addition to the action and humour, Robozeta also emphasisesgood moral values to its audience.

The initial idea first made its debut in 2016 as a proposal to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“We managed to get first place in the IPCC 2016 competition,” said Production Manager, Muhamad Hafiz Abd Samad, in a recent interview.

“After Robozeta was accepted by MDEC and won the hearts of everyone, we at the Red Circle Studio decided to refine this animation further, as we had already gained the trust and support of many people. It was truly a moment of glory for all of us here, and we are all proud of it,” he added.

“After that, we came up with a teaser clip which we further expanded into 13 episodes that completed season 1 within a year.”