Rock-ing Bukit Damansara

THE OLIVE Tree Group has opened its latest Rockafellers branch in Bukit Damansara. The outlet which is the company’s 21st store serves to bring the Kitchen + Bar’s dining experience to a whole new level.

As such, the new dive differs from its predecessors. While it very much maintains its feel-good vibe, the latest bar stands out for its astounding space. In fact, it is the largest Rockafellers bar yet.

The restaurant, for instance, occupies three units of space to create a joined, singular experience, complete with a dedicated bar section.

The interiors also offer an ambience that emphasises the plush aesthetics without compromising on Rockafellers’ signature feel that has been associated with the ‘Ye Olde Pub.”

“Rockafellers has always been about its food and its people, and that belief stretches throughout all of our outlets,” said founder Leslie Gomez.

“This being the largest, I wanted the Bukit Damansara outlet to offer something different and could also fit with the community here.”