Rock-ing Bukit Damansara

THE OLIVE Tree Group has opened its latest Rockafellers branch in Bukit Damansara. The outlet which is the company’s 21st store serves to bring the Kitchen + Bar’s dining experience to a whole new level.
As such, the new dive differs from its predecessors. While it very much maintains its feel-good vibe, the latest bar stands out for its astounding space. In fact, it is the largest Rockafellers bar yet.
The restaurant, for instance, occupies three units of space to create a joined, singular experience, complete with a dedicated bar section.
The interiors also offer an ambience that emphasises the plush aesthetics without compromising on Rockafellers’ signature feel that has been associated with the ‘Ye Olde Pub.”
“Rockafellers has always been about its food and its people, and that belief stretches throughout all of our outlets,” said founder Leslie Gomez.
“This being the largest, I wanted the Bukit Damansara outlet to offer something different and could also fit with the community here.”
A private event was held to commemorate the launch of the outlet. Guests were treated to a quaint buffet lunch of dishes served straight from the new menu.
From smoked duck breasts with a pomegranate spinach salad to mini English bacon pie, fans of the Rockafellers brand got to relish the store’s latest treats first-hand.
In addition, the event was also graced with Gomez’s exciting announcement of the company’s future expansion plans.
After thanking fellow attendees for their support, the entrepreneur noted that efforts have already been made for their upcoming outlet.
“Our next outlet is already in the works and will call Petaling Jaya its home, which will be the 6th Rockafellers outlet and 22nd addition to our portfolio of restaurants and bars.”
He further shared that once he has accomplished his grand plan of launching 25 outlets in Peninsular, the Group will also be looking to expand in east Malaysia.
Once that is achieved, Gomez aims to introduce the brand to neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Dubai.
Looking to experience the latest Rockafellers bar for yourself? Head to Block 15- G, 17-G & 19-G, Jalan Medan Setia 1, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.