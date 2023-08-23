Rodrigo’s first football match

AMERICAN singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo was recently seen attending Chelsea’s match at Stamford Bridge for the football club’s first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on Aug 13.

The 20-year-old artist, known for her song Deja Vu, acknowledged that it was her first football match attendance and expressed having thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Following the end of the game, she posed for photos at the London football ground with Ben Chilwell, a defender for Chelsea. Chilwell presented her with a football jersey that was blue in colour and featured the number eight along with her last name embossed on it.

Rodrigo then took over the club’s Instagram story, saying: “Hey, my name’s Olivia Rodrigo, and today I am at the Bridge for my very first football game.

Olivia, who is nominated for multiple VMAs, added: “I had the best time, and I’m so happy that I got to come.”

The club also shared an image of the smiling pair on Twitter, writing: “New Chelsea fan unlocked: Olivia Rodrigo,” while on Instagram, the official account said: “Olivia Rodrigo is a Blue! #CheLiv.”

This took place following the squad’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool, which marked the debut match under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed in June.

Rodrigo, dressed in a green floral dress paired with brown suede knee-high boots, was captured in photographs alongside Chilwell, who sported his blue football uniform along with sliders and bare feet.