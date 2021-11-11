Romantic vibes from Snowdrop stars

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo once again caused a stir on social media after a teaser photo for the highly anticipated drama, Snowdrop, was released. The newly released poster showed off the 26-year-old and the lead actor, Jung Hae-in, in a starry-eyed setting, with the tagline that reads: “Must not get caught. Both love and fate.”

However, it was their breathtaking visuals that garnered attention and made headlines. The soft warm light, Jisoo’s yearning gaze, and Hae-in’s perfectly symmetrical face in the poster perfectly depicted their chemistry.

Fans on social media noticed the two lead casts’ insane visual chemistry as well and they were quick to share their thoughts on it.

Directed by Jo Hyun-tak, Snowdrop tells the story of two students caught up in a whirlwind romance as their country goes through political disruption in 1987.

Notably, this television series marks Jisoo’s first leading role after her cameo appearance in Arthdal Chronicles. Jisoo plays a university student, whereas Jung plays a graduate student with a secret past.

Snowdrop is set to release on Dec 18 in South Korea and will be streamed in certain regions via Disney+.