Rosé’s bodyguard fall goes viral

AN old video showing BLACKPINK star Rosé’s bodyguard falling over recently went viral. In the video of the January 2020 incident, BLACKPINK’s Rosé stopped to pose for photographers while heading to the airport airport, elegantly dressed in grey and black pantsuit with a black tie and a cross body white handbag.

However, something else caught the eyes of the photographers.

Rosé’s bodyguard, who had escorted her to the spot, was so focused on his task that tripped over an elevated bollard. The bodyguard flailed for a few moments before falling to his knees.

The sound of the man falling surprised Rosé, who turned around and appeared to want to go to help him. However, at that moment, another bodyguard went to his aid, and Rosé turned back towards the photographers, immediately schooling her features into a controlled pose.

Fans who saw the video praised Rosé for being able to keep her composure and continue carrying on as if nothing had happened.