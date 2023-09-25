Rowoon leaves SF9

RENOWNED singer-actor Rowoon has officially announced his departure from the K-pop sensation SF9, marking a significant turning point in his career.

FNC Entertainment, the agency behind SF9, disclosed that all SF9 members have successfully renewed their contracts. However, a transformative change is in the works as the group is set to undergo reorganisation, transitioning into an eight member ensemble without Rowoon. The reason behind this pivotal decision lies in Rowoon’s determination to dedicate himself entirely to his personal pursuits, with a primary focus on acting.

In an emotionally charged and deeply personal gesture, Rowoon wrote a heartfelt handwritten letter exclusively for his devoted fan base, known as “Fantasys”. The artiste began by acknowledging the challenge of initiating this heartfelt message, admitting that it has been some time since he last communicated directly with his fans. He expressed his desire to avoid having his departure from the group being seen as his reintroduction.

Rowoon candidly confessed that he had been grappling with mounting frustration stemming from the difficulty of balancing his commitments to SF9 and his burgeoning acting career.

This internal struggle led to disappointment and irritation among some fans, who believed he was neglecting group responsibilities in favour of his solo ambitions.

Acknowledging the pain and anger felt by Fantasys, Rowoon extended a sincere apology for his actions. He assured SF9’s supporters that his intention was never to retreat from the limelight.

He shared his genuine appreciation for every cherished moment he experienced as a member of SF9. Yet, at the age of 27, he yearns for fresh challenges and uncharted adventures in his career.

Concluding his heartfelt letter, Rowoon expressed his profound gratitude to his fans and expressed hope for their unwavering support as he embarks on a new journey.

Rowoon’s acting journey, which began in 2017 with his debut in School 2017, has since seen him in various notable shows such as About Time, Extraordinary You, The King’s Affection, Tomorrow, and Where Stars Land.

Currently, Rowoon is captivating audiences as the male lead in Destined With You and eagerly preparing for his upcoming K-drama project titled Wedding Match.