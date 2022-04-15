Rumoured delay for She-Hulk series in Marvel’s Disney+ schedule

MARVEL Studios' She-Hulk is rumoured to hit Disney+ later than expected.

A leaker on Reddit with a proven track record in regards to WandaVision suggested She-Hulk could arrive in very late 2022 or even early 2023, as various VFX houses hustle to complete post-production.

This information lines up with a report from March about She-Hulk facing some behind-the-scenes difficulties.

Announced in August 2019, She-Hulk is a ten episode, half-hour legal comedy centering on Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who receives a blood transfusion that transforms her from an ordinary lawyer into an extraordinary superhero.

The show stars Tatiana Maslany in the title role, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Tim Roth reprising his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

“Tatiana Maslany is frickin’ legendary as the She-Hulk,“ Ruffalo recently said.

“I’m passing the ‘banner’ onto her. There’s some really good, funny, cool, long, long scenes between Professor and her. We’ve never really seen the Hulk interact with people the way he does in that show. It’ll be really interesting.”

Roth also recently discussed reprising his role as Abomination following 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

“I went in to chat with Kevin Feige and he said, ‘I’ve got an idea. Come in.’ Really? Really? Because the original thing that I did, when I did that first Incredible Hulk movie, was I just did it for my kids,“ he explained.

“I got to work with Mark Ruffalo – awesome, who I love. But this extraordinary woman, Tatiana [Maslany], incredible, that woman. So that was a blast. It was insane.”

Of course, no Marvel Studios production would be complete without a set of rumors, and She-Hulk is no different.

At various points in time, it's been hinted that characters like Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Benedict Wong's Wong may appear in the Disney+ series.

There have also been reports that She-Hulk will set up a World War Hulk movie, which would be especially notable since there hasn't been a true Hulk film since the aforementioned Incredible Hulk over a decade ago.

She-Hulk has yet to receive a premiere date.