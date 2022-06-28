Rumours of BTS’s RM marriage untrue

RECENTLY, rumours surfaced on a South Korean gossip website about BTS’ RM marrying a non-celebrity. One anonymous poster wrote that she received a call from a junior colleague saying that she was marrying RM.

The “junior colleague” was described as a graduate from a prestigious university, from a decent family, and allegedly met RM between 2014 and 2015 during a fan meeting.

The anonymous netizen is said to have exposed the exchanges between herself and the junior colleague, where she ‘confirmed’ that the latter’s groom-to-be is the leader of BTS.

The claims caused a brief stir on the gossip website, however many fans remained skeptical, as such rumours were not uncommon for BTS members.

Eventually BTS’s agency, Big Hit Music, denied the marriage rumours, claiming they were baseless and assured that they would continuely take action against the spreading of malicious rumours on social media.