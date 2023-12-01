Rumours swirl about third ‘Black Panther’ movie

WAKANDA FOREVER star Letitia Wright recently spoke to Variety about the highly-anticipated third instalment of the Black Panther saga.

Wright stated: “I think it’s already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it.”

She then continued: “We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”

When asked to confirm if a third film is on the way for sure, the actress explained that she tries to “do positive words and positive thinking.”

Wright said: “I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest, so I’m manifesting a Black Panther 3, why not?”

The blockbuster sequel to Black Panther has already generated some attention at the Golden Globes this year with a best supporting actress win for Angela Bassett.

For Variety‘s November 2022 cover story about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coogler and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also spoke about a potential third chapter. At the time, Coogler said that he “definitively” had “no idea what I’m doing next as a writer and director.”

But Feige said he had been having “conversations” with Coogler about a third Black Panther movie, with “ideas pitched back and forth.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has made $831 million (RM3.6 billion) worldwide since its Nov 11 release date.