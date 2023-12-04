Russell Crowe waxes nostalgic over ‘Gladiator’

WHILE a new sequel to 2000’s Gladiator might be on the way, the star of the old film will sadly not be involved with it.
Russell Crowe, who played General Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original, said that he “does not know much” about the long-awaited sequel, while also admitting that he was slightly jealous of the new project.
While he has starred in plenty of big films in the past two decades, Crowe says that it was Gladiator that changed his life and the way people saw him.
After all, his role in the film led him to winning the Best Actor award at the 73rd Academy Awards, while the film itself won the Best Picture award.
“You don’t always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart,” he said.
Normal People star Paul Mescal, who earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor earlier this year for Aftersun, is set to star in the sequel.
His character is reportedly the son of Gladiator's Lucilla (played by Connie Nielson) – and villain Commodus' (Joaquin Phoenix) nephew – who grows to idolise Maximus (Crowe) as he fights in Rome's gladiator arenas.
Last month, Crowe said on RTÉ Radio One's The Ryan Tubridy Show that the sequel is an extension of the narrative, but “it is long beyond Maximus’ passing”, which is why the film might not have him involved.
“I hear that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it,“ added Crowe.
Crowe also claimed that he was slightly jealous of the stars who are now experiencing what he once had.
“I look back on it and I loved every minute of it, and that wasn’t actually the case at the time.”