Russell Crowe waxes nostalgic over ‘Gladiator’

WHILE a new sequel to 2000’s Gladiator might be on the way, the star of the old film will sadly not be involved with it.

Russell Crowe, who played General Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original, said that he “does not know much” about the long-awaited sequel, while also admitting that he was slightly jealous of the new project.

While he has starred in plenty of big films in the past two decades, Crowe says that it was Gladiator that changed his life and the way people saw him.

After all, his role in the film led him to winning the Best Actor award at the 73rd Academy Awards, while the film itself won the Best Picture award.

“You don’t always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart,” he said.