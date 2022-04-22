Rust production company fined for safety violations

SIX months after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, that injured the film’s director Joel Souza and took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, one end is seemingly in sight.

The production company for the film, Rust Movie Productions was given the maximum possible fine for firearms safety failures on set at US$136,793 (RM586,158) by New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

The bureau heard testimonies that production managers took little or no action after two previous misfires on set before actor Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting of Hutchins.

OSHA also noted that there were documented gun safety complaints from crew members that went unaddressed.

Additionally, weapons experts were not allowed to make decisions about extra safety training, the bureau found.

Notably, the production company had not developed any process to make sure live rounds were not present on the movie set, which was a clear violation of industry safety standards.

“What we had, based on our investigators’ findings, was a set of obvious hazards to employees regarding the use of firearms and management’s failure to act upon those obvious hazards,” OSHA bureau chief Bob Genoway told.

The new report details how assistant director David Halls, who also served as safety coordinator, had handed a large-caliber revolver to Baldwin without consulting on-set weapons specialists, either during or after the gun was loaded.

“Management was provided with multiple opportunities to take corrective actions and chose not to do so. As a result of these failures, director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were severely injured. Halyna Hutchins succumbed to her injuries,” the report said.

The New Mexico agency spent 1,500 hours investigating the fatal accident, including at least a dozen interviews.

New Mexico official James Kenney said separate investigations into possible criminal charges are still underway.